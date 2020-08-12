Le’Veon Bell Takes Responsibility For The Jets Being Bad In 2019, Says He’ll ‘Be Better’

New York Jets star Le’Veon Bell wants to be much better in 2020.

In response to a Wednesday tweet from Rich Cimini about Bell taking responsibility for the Jets being bad in 2019, the electric runner tweeted, “I’ll be better.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I respect the hell out of Bell for straight up taking responsibility for an entire NFL team being bad in 2019.

Most players might say they were bad, but he’s putting the entire franchise on his shoulders. Say whatever you want about the guy, but at least he’s not shying away from criticism.

Also, Bell is not responsible for how bad the Jets were in 2019, which makes him falling on the sword that much more admirable.

Yes, he put up bad numbers, but do you all remember what the Jets went through in 2019? When Sam Darnold was out with mono, the team was atrocious.

Once Darnold returned the Jets weren’t bad, and did go 6-2 in their final eight games. The potential is clearly there.

They just need to be healthy. Now, Gase, Darnold and Bell all appear to be on the same page. It’s time to find out what this team is made of.