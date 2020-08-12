Chicago Rioters Struck Ronald McDonald House While More Than 30 Families And Sick Children Slept Inside

Looters in Chicago struck a Ronald McDonald House early Monday morning while sick children and their families slept inside, CBS Chicago reported.

Amid looting and riots in Chicago that began overnight Sunday, vandals smashed several windows at the charity, which gives families housing and other resources while a sick child receives hospital treatment, according to CBS Chicago.

The violence prompted the charity to board up its front doors to prevent further damage, and over 30 families and their sick children inside were placed on lockdown while rioters descended on the street outside.

“We’re here for families at all times – whether there’s a pandemic or civil unrest, we need to make sure that we are here allowing families to get the rest they need while they have a child in the hospital seeking care, and so it’s so important that anything that might be going on outside, we maintain our care for families,” Lisa Mitchell of Ronald McDonald House told CBS.

SAD & UNACCEPTABLE: “The Ronald McDonald House in Chicago was vandalized during looting early Monday morning while families & their sick children huddled inside.” The liberal mayor must control her streets!https://t.co/xu1G99LZrV — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) August 12, 2020

“They’re already in a really, really difficult spot, and having this additional stress and worrying about being able to and from the hospital even though we’re five blocks away because of safety concerns is just doubling strain,” Mitchell said in a video interview with ABC 7.

Over 100 people were arrested and 13 officers injured amid overnight looting and violence in Chicago reportedly prompted by an officer-related shooting. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls Looting, Riots In Chicago ‘Planned Attacks’)

Officers responded to reports of a man carrying a gun on the street Sunday in Englewood and an individual who matched the description of the suspect began to fire at officers upon arrival, Chicago police said according to Newsweek.

Officers reportedly returned fire and shot the suspect. One officer was reportedly hit during the shootout as well, according to Newsweek.

This isn’t protesting. This is looting I’m sorry but there is a difference. ????????‍♀️ #Chicago #BLM pic.twitter.com/utoetexFa7 — Angela Stanton King ???????? (@theangiestanton) August 10, 2020

Looters targeted high-end stores, including in shopping districts like Magnificent Mile, and were seen carrying items like clothing and jewelry.