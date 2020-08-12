Marty Smith Asks Why Students Can Be On Campus But Football Can’t Be Played

ESPN’s Marty Smith has a very good question about the state of college football.

Right now, college football leagues are shutting down across America during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s not looking good. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big 10 and PAC-12 have already canceled, and more might follow.

Canceling Big 10 football was disgraceful, and everyone who allowed it to happen should be fired. – It will take DECADES to fix the damage

– Billions of dollars lost

– Businesses destroyed The Big 10 caved to the mob, and now it’s time to pay the price. https://t.co/eWxNlHykxl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2020

Smith asked Wednesday morning on Twitter why it’s “medically acceptable for the student bodies to return to campus” but football can’t be played. He pointed out that parties involve contact as well!

Honest Q:

Why is it medically acceptable for the student bodies to return to campus, but not medically acceptable to play football—and the same people make both decisions?

Yes there is physical contact in football.

But inevitable parties are definitely a contact sport, too.

???? — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) August 12, 2020

This is the exact same argument that I’ve made! There’s literally no consistency in the decision making at all. There’s none.

If the student body can pack the campus and party, then why can’t we have football? There’s no reason to believe playing football is more dangerous than being at a crowded party or in a dorm.

Yet, football isn’t allowed and that is! Anyone want to take a shot at explaining this?

If students can be on campus, then I see no reason why we can’t play football. I’m glad more and more members of the media are sounding the alarm on the stupidity of this situation.

We need as many people as possible speaking out!

Let’s find a way to fix this situation before damage is done that can’t ever be reversed.