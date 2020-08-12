Nebraska Is Still Hoping To Play Football After Big 10 Cancels The Season

Nebraska seemed to double down on their stance to play football after the Big 10 canceled the season.

The Cornhuskers floated the idea of playing football no matter what the Big 10 did when reports first surfaced that the Big 10 might shut things down, and it sounds like they’ll still try. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the B1G canceling the football season because of coronavirus, Nebraska released a statement and said in part, “We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

Univ. of Nebraska joint statement: “We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

I hope like hell Nebraska does try to cut their own path. There needs to be major blowback from this decision, and schools should try to play no matter what.

I’ve been to Lincoln, Nebraska, and I can tell you from firsthand experience what that town is like when the Cornhuskers are playing football.

This decision will have horrific consequences on the economy and morale of the community.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

The Big 10 deserves to get pillaged for the cowardly decision to cancel football. These schools and programs are dependent on the money from games to survive.

That has now been taken from them, and they should fight like all hell to get it back.

Opening statement from #Huskers HC Scott Frost. “We want to play football at the University of Nebraska.” pic.twitter.com/dVxefwSPHm — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) August 10, 2020

While I’m certainly no Nebraska fan, I hope Scott Frost and company still play football this fall.