The Poetry Of Joe Biden

Daily Caller video journalist Vincent Shkreli did a poetic re-enactment of Joe Biden’s best gaffes.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is known for having a way with words. He’s gotten national attention for his gaffes, which some have found hilarious – others, however, have been prompted to raise questions about his cognitive abilities. (RELATED: Here Are Some Of 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s Greatest Gaffes)

Whether Joe Biden is telling voters that if you don’t vote for him, “you ain’t black” or talking about taking a cognitive test, this video speaks for itself.

