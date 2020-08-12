US

Portland Residents Complain As Destruction Bleeds Into Their Neighborhoods

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 12: A protester climbs from the roof of a van while a second watches the entrance to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on August 12, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. A small crowd gathered Tuesday night for the 76th night of protests against racial injustice and police violence. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jake Dima Contributor
Font Size:

Portland residents are complaining after agitators started fires, sprayed graffiti and sparred with police in their neighborhoods, The Oregonian reported.

Police pushed demonstrators into Portland residential neighborhood Kenton after agitators set fire to a police union building, according to The Oregonian in a Tuesday report. The demonstrators blocked a road with picnic tables and road barrier signs. The confrontation with police lasted past midnight, according to the outlet.

“The violence and fires have definitely disturbed my family,” Kenton resident Billy Burch told The Oregonian. “Having to close all of the windows so that tear gas doesn’t get in isn’t fun as we don’t have air conditioning.”

“Lots of people worked hard to make our little neighborhood pleasant and to help the local businesses stay open,” one Reddit user wrote in a post about Kenton, The Oregonian reported.

“Now it’s trashed. This was not a BLM protest, this was a tantrum by a bunch of entitled kids,” the user continued.

Two elderly women in their 70s were reportedly doused with paint in East Portland, another residential area, after they confronted vandals, according to the outlet.

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 11: Portland police and Oregon State Patrol officers work together to arrest a protester in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct on the 75th day of protests against racial injustice and police brutality on August 11, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Crowd sizes began growing again last week as protesters regularly march on city and county law enforcement buildings. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Portland police and Oregon State Patrol officers work together to arrest a protester in front of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct on the 75th day of protests against racial injustice and police brutality on August 11, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

The mob also damaged a dumpster outside of a black-owned restaurant called Po’Shine’s, according to the local outlet. (RELATED: Portland Police Got More Than $5 Million In Overtime As Protests Continue To Rage)

“What a dumpster has to do with Black Lives Matter, I don’t know,” Po’Shine’s Head Chef James Bradley told The Oregonian. “If people want to protest, find your hands busy doing something for the people that you’re protesting for.”

There’s a blueprint, and the blueprint is called the civil rights movement,” he added.

Federal agents, who were tasked with protecting the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse, withdrew from Portland on July 31, according to The Washington Post. After a brief reprieve, rampant protesting and rioting resumed, Fox News reported.

Riots in the city follow the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody. Portland is approaching its 80th consecutive day of rioting, according to The Oregonian.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.