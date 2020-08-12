REPORT: The Big 12 Is Pushing Forward With Playing Football In The Fall

The Big 12 will reportedly play football in the fall.

According to SoonerScoop, the conference has every intention of playing football this season after a Tuesday night meeting. Bruce Feldman also reported the same. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources telling SoonerScoop’s @CareyAMurdock and @Eddie_Rado Big 12 presidents will allow conference to move forward toward a season and a revised Big 12 schedule will be released after approval from AD’s during tonight’s meetings. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 12, 2020

SOURCES: The Big 12 presidents have decided to continue on to keep playing this season and are expected to have a revised schedule already in the works. @SoonerScoop was first to report the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 12, 2020

Good for the Big 12. With the ACC, SEC and Big 12 all locked in for the season, we’re almost certainly going to get football in the fall.

The Big 12 was viewed as the deciding factor after the Big 10 canceled their season during the coronavirus pandemic. If the Big 12 pushed forward, then the season would be saved.

It sounds like that’s exactly what’s going to happen. While I’m not a Big 12 guy, I’m riding with them in this decision.

This country needs football in the fall, and it’s truly that simple. While the Big 10 took the cowardly way out, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 all intend to do the right thing.

Hopefully, those three conferences hold the line and don’t back down. We need football, and the Big 12 has now played a huge role in bringing fans games.