REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Create Bubble System For Training Camp During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly creating a bubble system for training camp.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys are setting up a bubble at the five-star Omni Hotel next to the team’s practice facility. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s “believed” that a large chunk of players, coaches and staff plan on staying at the hotel during the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN noted that it’s not mandatory that players stay at the hotel, but it is “strongly suggested” staying within the bubble at Omni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 2, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

This is really smart. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the NHL and NBA, bubbles work and they work damn well.

While the NFL won’t have a bubble system for actual games during the 2020 season, there’s nothing wrong with having one for training camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jul 29, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

It’ll keep players on the Cowboys isolated, away from the general public, under quick medical supervision and it’s also right next to the practice facility.

It seems like an easy and obvious option during the coronavirus pandemic. More teams in the NFL should do the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jul 24, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

We have to do whatever is necessary to make sure players remain safe. Again, we know bubbles work and everyone should be encouraged to use them.