Associates Of R. Kelly Busted Trying To Bribe His Alleged Victims, Federal Authorities Say

Three men reportedly connected to R. Kelly have been charged with attempting to bribe the singer’s alleged accusers.

Richard Arline, Jr., Donnell Russell and Michael Williams were all charged in three different states with allegedly attempting to harass, intimidate, threaten or corruptly influence victims in Kelly’s case, according to an article published Wednesday by Page Six.

Williams was arrested in Florida after being accused of intimidating and threatening an alleged victim of Kelly. Williams was accused of “maliciously damaging and destroying a vehicle by means of fire and explosive,” Page Six reported.

Arline Jr. reportedly offered an alleged victim “something of value” in order to influence her testimony at trial, the outlet reported. Arline Jr. was arrested Wednesday in Illinois. (RELATED: R. Kelly Requests To Be Released From Jail Due To Concerns Over Coronavirus Spread)

Lastly, Russell has been accused of harassing an alleged victim and her mother via the internet and phone, according to Page Six. Russell will appear in federal court in Brooklyn.

As previously reported, Kelly faces federal and state charges connected to criminal sexual abuse. He is currently awaiting trial for creating and possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kelly was hit with brand new federal charges Feb. 14 stemming from allegations that he sexually abused another minor for four years starting in 1997.