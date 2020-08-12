South Carolina Gamecocks Preparing For Football Stadium Capacity To Be Around 25%

The South Carolina Gamecocks think they’ll have fans at football games during the 2020 season.

The SEC is hellbent on playing football in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic, and South Carolina is planning to have fans in the stands at Williams-Brice Stadium to watch the Gamecocks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Josh Kendall, AD Ray Tanner said during an interview on 107.5 The Game that the Gamecocks are preparing for 24.6% capacity, which is just under 20,000 people.

“It would be easy to pivot and go back to no fans, but our fans want to come,” Tanner explained.

"It would be easy to pivot and go back to no fans, but our fans want to come," Tanner explained.

Tanner tells @1075thegame that current plan for W-B capacity is 24.6 percent, which would be 19,741.5 fans, that includes "full band," player family and guests and some students.

I’ll believe South Carolina will have fans at football games in 2020 when I see it, and not a single damn second before that.

Remember, several Big 10 schools thought they’d have fans at games during the 2020 season. Do you know what doesn’t exist anymore?

The Big 10 football season.

The Big 10 has officially canceled the 2020 football season, according to multiple reports. Announcement coming at any moment. Dreams crushed, local economies destroyed, lives forever changed because of decisions based on fear. Shameful day for college football. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 11, 2020

I don’t understand why schools are still convinced that they’re going to have fans. It makes no sense to me at all.

Are they not paying attention to what’s going on around them? The Big 10 and PAC-12 have both shut things down and nobody even knows if we’re going to have any football in the fall.

Yet, South Carolina is pushing forward!

I appreciate the optimism from the Gamecocks, but it’s honestly just delusional at this point to think you’re going to have 20,000 people in the stands.