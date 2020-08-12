Man Jumps Off Of A Cliff Into A Lake In Nerve-Racking Video

One man pulled off a wild jump into a lake in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by SportsCenter, a man jumped off of a cliff into a lake, and the drop was incredibly far. Of all the things you see on the internet today, this will be among the most nerve-racking. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

He was in the air for SO LONG ???? (via kam.scottt/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ajHBci6LA2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2020

Yeah, this is going to be a very hard pass from me. There’s no shot at all that I’d ever do something like this. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It’s one thing to jump into a lake. People do that all the time, and I’m sure it can be fun under the right circumstances. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

However, this dude didn’t just drop like 15 feet. He seemingly dropped about 50 or so. His body seemed to hang in the air forever. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

There’s no chance in hell most people would have the guts to pull off something like that jump. Any single mistake or misjudgment could result in serious harm.

I guess some people are just built differently and love the adrenaline. Props to him for the awesome lake jump. While I’d never do it, I certainly enjoyed watching!