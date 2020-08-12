Stevie Nicks Says She Might Never Sing Again If She Contracts COVID-19

Musician Stevie Nicks claimed she might not be able to sing again if she contracted the coronavirus.

Nicks made the comment in a “journal entry” post on her Facebook account posted Tuesday.

“Are you aware, everyone, that if you survive this virus~ you will be fighting the after effects for the rest of your life. Micro-blood clots~ in all your organs; in your brain~ neurological problems ; a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back,” Nicks wrote on Facebook.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life~ I don’t have much time…,” she added. “I am 72 years old….” (RELATED: REPORT: Fleetwood Mac Cancels Appearance Due To Illness)

Nicks warned that the U.S. was “heading for a crash” in coronavirus cases based on the actions of people not wearing masks and gathering.

“Everyone gathering at the beaches ~ in the bars~ block parties ~ etcetera ~ Let’s get drunk and make out and by the way ‘Can I have the other half of your drink?'” she wrote. “We are heading for a crash; People are dying because people aren’t wearing their masks.”

The U.S. currently has over 5.1 million positive coronavirus cases and roughly 164,000 deaths, according to the New York Times.