‘The Ellen Show’ DJ Speaks Out Following Reports Of Toxic Workplace, Sexual Misconduct On Set

“The Ellen Show” DJ tWitch defended the show amid reports of a toxic workplace and sexual misconduct by executive producers.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss didn’t have much to say for legal reasons, but claimed there was “love” behind the scenes, according to an article published Tuesday by UsWeekly.

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love,” tWitch told the outlet. “Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly.”

“There’s been love and there’ll will continue to be love,” he added.

As previously reported, Buzzfeed News released two news reports exposing allegations of a toxic workplace environment and sexual misconduct by executive producers on the show. All employees remained anonymous out of fear of retribution. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres ‘Doing Great’ Amid Reports Of Sexual Misconduct, Toxic Workplace On Show)

WarnerMedia has since launched an investigation into the show. DeGeneres also reportedly apologized to staff in a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

DeGeneres is reportedly “doing great,” according to wife Portia de Rossi, Page Six reported. De Rossi also defended DeGeneres on Instagram.

“To all our fans….we see you,” De Rossi captioned a photo on Instagram that read “I Stand By Ellen.” “Thank you for your support.”