Entertainment

TikTok, Twitter Comedian Sarah Cooper Is Getting A Netflix Special

(Screenshot/Twitter)

(Screenshot/Twitter/ Sarah Cooper)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Benjamin Nichols Contributor
Font Size:

Sarah Cooper, a comedian who gained notoriety on TikTok and Twitter for her parody videos of President Donald Trump, will release a comedy special on Netflix, the company announced Wednesday.

“Everything’s Fine,” starring Cooper, will debut this fall, the streaming giant said.

”It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special!“ Copper tweeted August 12.


“Everything’s Fine” will be a variety special, “full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” Netflix said. (RELATED: Netflix Adds Almost 16 Million New Users During The Coronavirus Pandemic)


Cooper has over 2 million followers on Twitter and over 500,000 on TikTok, where she posts short comedy videos of herself impersonating the president.


A recent video called “How to cognitive,” in which Cooper lip synced Trump’s statements about cognitive tests he has taken, received almost 500,000 likes and over 130,000 retweets on Twitter. (RELATED: Netflix Will Make ‘The Gray Man With Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans)


Prior to gaining Twitter fame for her lip syncing videos and anti-Trump tweets, Cooper wrote two book, “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feeling.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.