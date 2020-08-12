TikTok, Twitter Comedian Sarah Cooper Is Getting A Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper, a comedian who gained notoriety on TikTok and Twitter for her parody videos of President Donald Trump, will release a comedy special on Netflix, the company announced Wednesday.

“Everything’s Fine,” starring Cooper, will debut this fall, the streaming giant said.

”It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special!“ Copper tweeted August 12.

It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special! And I couldn’t have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 12, 2020



“Everything’s Fine” will be a variety special, “full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” Netflix said. (RELATED: Netflix Adds Almost 16 Million New Users During The Coronavirus Pandemic)

“We will miss him, it’s a shame he chose to have cancer” —republican giving a eulogy — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 1, 2020

Starting to think the only deal Trump ever closed was the one he made with the devil — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 28, 2020



Cooper has over 2 million followers on Twitter and over 500,000 on TikTok, where she posts short comedy videos of herself impersonating the president.

How to person woman man camera tv pic.twitter.com/rcQC4sxmLX — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 24, 2020

Trump brings comfort to dying Americans by saying hey, don’t worry, people in other countries are dying too — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 4, 2020



A recent video called “How to cognitive,” in which Cooper lip synced Trump’s statements about cognitive tests he has taken, received almost 500,000 likes and over 130,000 retweets on Twitter. (RELATED: Netflix Will Make ‘The Gray Man With Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans)

How to cognitive pic.twitter.com/YM51OJ58qA — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 10, 2020

Trump’s failures are real, and they are spectacular — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 1, 2020



Prior to gaining Twitter fame for her lip syncing videos and anti-Trump tweets, Cooper wrote two book, “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feeling.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.