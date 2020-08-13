‘It’s Official’: Andrew Yang Added To DNC Speaker List

Former Democratic presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang was added to the speaker’s list for the Democratic National Convention months after ending his bid for the White House.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur and CNN contributor announced on Twitter that he had been added as a speaker at the Aug. 17 convention.

“And it’s official – we have been added to the DNC Convention speaker lineup! Thank you #YangGang and everyone else who made this happen!” Yang tweeted Thursday morning. (RELATED: ’42 Percent Of These Jobs Won’t Come Back’: Andrew Yang Predicts Permanent Job Loss Could Be ‘Almost Two Times The Great Recession’)

Democratic lawmakers expressed support for Yang after he noted in an Aug. 11 tweet that the party did not invite him to speak.

“Asian Americans are the fastest increasing group in America, including in multiple swing states. The gross underrepresentation of Asian American speakers in the four days of the DNC Convention is tone deaf and a slap in the face,” Rep. Ted Lieu of California wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

Lieu also tweeted a USA Today article reporting the Democratic National Committee’s initial decision to bypass Yang.

“Andrew Yang should speak at the convention. It’s absurd to exclude him given the campaign he ran,” Rep. Ro Khanna tweeted Tuesday, mirroring Lieu’s position.

Yang endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in March, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the “math says Joe is our presumptive nominee.”

