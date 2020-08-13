CDC Issues Grim Warning For Fall Season If Coronavirus Precautions Not Taken Seriously

This fall could be one of the worst in United States history in terms of health, according to Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Redfield told WebMD the recent spike in coronavirus cases coupled with the upcoming flu season could produce the “worst fall … we’ve ever had” if people don’t take coronavirus seriously. (RELATED: Joe Biden Calls For Three-Month National Mask Mandate)

Redfield told WebMD the CDC couldn’t get a jumpstart on handling the virus since their efforts were impeded by China’s lack of cooperation.

“I think if we had been able to get in at that time, we probably would have learned quicker than we learned here,” Redfield said of his attempt to contact the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in January.

Redfield said everyone must follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. These include wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, washing hands thoroughly with soap and water and avoiding large crowds.

“I’m not asking some of America to do it,” Redfield said. “We all have to do it.”

He went on to state that Americans are responsible for how the pandemic will continue to play out.

“It’s dependent on how the American people choose to respond,” Redfield told WebMD. “It’s really the worst of times or the best of times, depending on the American public. I’m optimistic.”

Redfield encouraged Americans to get the flu shot in an attempt to relieve potential stresses on hospital resources.

“This is a year that I’m asking people to really think deep down about getting the flu vaccine.”

Redfield’s comments come as the United States continues to see a rise in cases, with more than five million confirmed cases of the virus and more than 100,000 deaths.