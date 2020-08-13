CHURCHES ARE BURNING: What The Media Won’t Tell You

Veterans Chad M. Robichaux and Dr. Damon Friedman sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss what appears to be a wave of churches being burned to the ground. Robichaux is also founder of the Mighty Oaks Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit serving veterans.

A man drove his minivan into a Florida church in July before setting it on fire with gasoline, among other incidents.

“We have seen over a dozen churches attacked, Catholic churches, Christian churches,” Robichaux said. “Some of them were very extreme. I wouldn’t even say it was damage of property, or vandalism. I would call it straight terrorism activity.” (RELATED: Whoopi On Black Churches Being Burned: ‘You Are Not Going To Stop The Conversation With God’)

Friedman also warned against defunding the police.

“When you don’t have enough police officers in your local area, and a criminal breaks into your house. Please don’t call the police,” Friedman told the Caller.

WATCH:

Watch the full interview to find out why the media isn’t talking about recent attacks on churches and why we need law enforcement to keep our communities safe.

