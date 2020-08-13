Chicago Police Launch New Page On Website To Apprehend Recent Looters

The Chicago Police Department added a component to their website Wednesday that features videos of looters in order to enlist the public’s help in identifying suspected criminals who have yet to be arrested.

The department’s move came after an upscale shopping district in the city was ransacked this week by a mob outraged over an officer-involved shooting, according to the New York Times. Over 100 people were arrested since the robbery spree that followed the police shooting of Latrell Allen, who was shot in the shoulder after he reportedly engaged in a gunfight with law enforcement, ABC 7 reported.

Allen is expected to survive his injuries and is being held on a $1 million bond, the local outlet reported.

“We really need everyone’s help to identify these offenders so we can arrest and charge them,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters during a Wednesday news conference, according to the Chicago Tribune. “Camera footage is only valuable when our officers and detectives can identify the individuals caught on camera committing the crime.” “We need help to get them off the street and before a judge,” he added. Help #ChicagoPolice detectives identify individuals seen on video participating in looting and other criminal acts earlier this week. View the videos at this website, which will continue to be updated as detectives comb through surveillance video: https://t.co/ZI39Pl7mAb pic.twitter.com/BzDyaIVLsx — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 13, 2020

The recent addition to the website, titled “Looting & Civil Unrest Videos”, contains numerous videos of people robbing high-end stores and also includes clips of those wanted for arson. The webpage features a section to view arrestees who have been apprehended.

The new page will continue to be updated as police receive more videos of the incident, according to the Chicago Tribune. (RELATED: Armed Chicago Children As Young As 10 Years Old Carjacked More Than A Dozen People: Police)

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was outraged by the spell of looting and insisted the unrest “wasn’t any spontaneous reaction.”

“When people showed up on Michigan Avenue in the downtown area with U-Haul trucks and cargo vans, and sophisticated equipment used to cut metal, and the methods that were used, and how quickly it got spun up… that wasn’t any spontaneous reaction,” Lightfoot said in an interview published Wednesday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.