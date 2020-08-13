‘China Owns Us’: Rick Berman On How China Forces American Industries Into ‘Self-Censorship’

Leader of the “China Owns Us” campaign Rick Berman sat down with Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss the campaign’s goals and how he thinks the U.S. should counteract China’s influence over American companies.

Berman stated that the U.S. has allowed China nearly free rein to purchase American companies by proxy and use them to message to Americans. As long as America isn’t allowed to spread American ideals in China, Berman argued, China should not be allowed to spread its communist ideals in the U.S. (RELATED: Chinese Propaganda Outlet Has Paid US Newspapers $19 Million For Advertising, Printing)

Berman said his campaign aims to educate Americans on how much U.S. industries rely on materials and labor from China, and just how much that hurts American workers.

