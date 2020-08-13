Report: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Expecting 3rd Child

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are expecting their third child together, according to multiple sources.

Sources with knowledge shared with People magazine in a piece published Thursday that the 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is indeed pregnant and the pair’s family is growing. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Admits She Had A Boob Job, Wants Her Implants Out)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Aug 13, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

It all comes after reports began surfacing following what many fans believed was the couples’ big reveal in Legend’s “Wild” music video which came out on Thursday.

In the piece, the two appear together many times and near the end, Chrissy is embraced by her husband and appears to be sporting a small baby bump. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Shot)

Shortly after speculation began surfacing on social media, the SI Swimsuit model appeared to comment by tweeting out simply a heart-faced emoji and nothing else.

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

The 41-year-old singer has been pretty quiet, too. There has yet to be any confirmation from Legend’s representative, per the outlet.

However, he did end up liking a tweet from one fan that read, “I am CRYING I love Chrissy and John so much this is AWESOME NEWS! Watch his new video…SO cute!!!!!!”

Legend and Teigen made headlines when they tied the knot back in 2013. The Hollywood pair have two children together, daughter Luna who is 4 years old and son Miles, 2 years old.

Congratulations!