Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Lawyers Reportedly Plan To Ask About Alleged Victim’s Breast Size, Threesomes

Lawyers for actor Cuba Gooding Jr. have reportedly requested a judge allow them to question an alleged victim over her breast size and purported threesomes.

Assistant DA Jenna Long argued that questions of that nature were barred under the rape shield law, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Attorney Peter Toumbekis argued it was a “philosophical” decision and “has nothing to do with her sexual history.”

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Lawyer Argues Women with Small Breasts Might Be Delusional https://t.co/EElhoOcgPM — TMZ (@TMZ) August 13, 2020

“This accuser speaks very comfortably on her blog posts about her desire and interest and preference to be in a menage a trois rather than in monogamous relationships,” Gooding Jr.’s lawyer said during the court hearing, according to the outlet.

“Do you intend to ask the witness about the size of her breasts?” the judge asked, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Not Guilty To New Sexual Abuse Charges)

“I actually do,” Toumbekis reportedly replied. “She talks about the fact that she’s self-conscious about her breast size, she’s self-conscious about her hairstyle.”

The judge claimed the defense team could use this line of questioning if it proved relevant to the the case, per the outlet. The team used blog posts made by the alleged victim as evidence that her low self-esteem affects her perceptions, according to the outlet.

The defense team has also reportedly claimed the victim has “certain mental characteristics” that would make her falsely accuse someone famous.

The victim has accused Gooding Jr. of groping her breasts at the Moxy Hotel in Times Square in June of 2019. Gooding Jr. has denied the allegations.