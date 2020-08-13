Dabo Swinney On Watered Down National Title Race: ‘The 4 Best Teams Can Go Play’

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is still excited about the 2020 national title race.

With the Big 10 and PAC-12 both sitting out the 2020 season, many have wondered how you can truly have a national championship race and college football playoff. However, Swinney thinks it doesn’t matter if teams sit out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jul 17, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT

“The four best teams can go play. We’ve been one of those four for five years in a row. So, in my opinion, it doesn’t change anything for us. We’re just trying to be the best Clemson we can be,” Swinney replied when asked if conferences sitting out “damages” the national title race, according to ESPN.

What else is Dabo supposed to say in this situation? We all know the college football playoff will be watered down during the 2020 season.

Ohio State is arguably the best team in the country, and is not going to play. Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan are also all great teams that won’t play a snap.

However, none of that is Clemson’s fault, and they shouldn’t feel bad about pushing towards a national title.

Swinney and the Tigers are playing, and they’re playing for a national title. Is it watered down? Sure, but it won’t be any less special for the players if they bring home a trophy.

It’s going to be a strange year, and there’s no way around it, but it doesn’t take anything away from the programs and young men committed to playing.