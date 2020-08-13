Trump Launches Another Barrage Of Attacks At Kamala Harris, Says She’s ‘Sort Of A Mad Woman’

President Donald Trump attacked presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris during a Thursday morning interview on Fox Business, calling the sitting California senator “sort of a mad woman.”

“These people are crazy,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo. “It’s amazing the way Sleepy Joe buys into it.” (RELATED: ‘She Was My Number One Draft Pick’ — Trump Launches Immediate Attacks On Kamala Harris After Biden Names Her As VP)

“You have sort of a mad woman,” the president added of Harris. “Because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They were all radical left angry people and they’re angry because I beat them. They still haven’t forgotten. They’re seriously ill people.”

WATCH:

Trump has focused his attacks on Harris after Biden tapped her to be his running mate earlier in the week.

He also tweeted earlier Thursday morning that the media was giving Harris a “free pass.”

“There was nobody meaner or more condescending to Slow Joe, not even me,” he wrote. “And yet she quickly evaporated down to almost zero in the polls. Bad!”

The Fake News Media is giving @KamalaHarris a free pass despite her Radical Left failures and very poor run in the Democrat Primary. There was nobody meaner or more condescending to Slow Joe, not even me, and yet she quickly evaporated down to almost zero in the polls. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

The president’s initial reaction to the finalized ticket labeled Harris “phony” and his “number one draft pick.”

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson wrote in a statement following the announcement. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.”

A new poll from Reuters showed that the Biden-Harris announcement didn’t substantively change the 2020 election data, yet Biden still maintains a sizable advantage over Trump with female voters.