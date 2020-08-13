Trump: Biden’s National Mask Mandate Shows ‘An Appalling Lack Of Respect For The American People’

President Donald Trump responded to former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposal of a 3-month long national mask mandate with several critiques at Thursday’s White House coronavirus briefing.

Trump responded to Biden’s suggestion — first made after he and presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris were briefed by medical experts on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday — by claiming the suggestion shows “an appalling lack of respect for the American people.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Calls For Three-Month National Mask Mandate)

“At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus, ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence,” the president added. “I guess he thinks it’s good politics.”

“He does not identify what authority the president has to issue such a mandate or how federal law enforcement could possibly enforce it or why we would be stepping on governors throughout our country,” Trump continued. “Many of whom have done a very good job and know what is needed.”

It should be noted that Biden did not call on the president to initiate the mandate. He instead called on every state governor to mandate mask use in public for “the next three months at a minimum.”

Joe Biden: “Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum.” “Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing.” pic.twitter.com/T8T5JH11Ko — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2020

Harris, in her remarks following the event, added that Biden’s suggestion is “what real leadership looks like.”