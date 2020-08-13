Trump Says Senate Republicans Who Don’t Embrace Him Will ‘Lose Their Elections’

President Donald Trump said that Republican senators who do not support him will lose their elections during an interview with Fox Business on Thursday.

Trump told “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo that “a couple people that aren’t as supportive” could create a problem for the Senate if they continue to distance themselves from the president, The Hill reported.

“We’re fighting very hard in the Senate. I’ll be honest, the Senate is tough. We have a couple people that aren’t as supportive of Trump as they should be and those people are going to lose their elections,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

“The ones that don’t support, and I’m just talking, take a look … you have a few people that want to be cute, and those people are going to lose their elections. And that’s a problem for the Senate,” he continued.

Trump’s comments come as Republican senators, such as Republican Sen. Susan Collins from Maine, face re-elections, The Hill reported. (RELATED: Democratic Challengers In 10 Key Senate Races Out-Raise Republicans By $34 Million)









Trump’s comments mirror those he made two years ago after Republicans lost their majority in the House of Representatives, according to The Hill.

“You had some that decided to, let’s stay away, let’s stay away. They did very poorly,” Trump said at a White House press conference in 2018, The Hill reported.

