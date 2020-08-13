Editorial

George Kittle Signs Record $75 Million Extension With The San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a very rich man after agreeing to an extension with the team.

According to Pardon My Take, Kittle has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $75 million. He’ll get $30 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam Schefter added that it’s a record deal for a tight end.

Good for Kittle, who is a fellow Big 10 man after coming out of Iowa. The dude is a freak of nature on the football field.

He’s just an absolute monster when it comes to making plays, and he terrorizes defenses on a regular basis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by George Kittle (@gkittle46) on

Now, he’s tied to the 49ers for years to come, and he’s getting paid an absurd amount of money to do it.

You can never hate on a man for getting his cash. That’s something we’ll always love to see.

Get that money, Kittle! Get that money and ball out. That’s something I’ll always 100% support. Mad props to him.