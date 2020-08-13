George Kittle Signs Record $75 Million Extension With The San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a very rich man after agreeing to an extension with the team.

According to Pardon My Take, Kittle has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $75 million. He’ll get $30 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam Schefter added that it’s a record deal for a tight end.

George (Greg) Kittle has agreed in principal to terms with the 49ers to a 5 year extension. 75 million total, 40 million guaranteed for injury and 30 million guaranteed at signing. It is unclear how much money George will be giving his favorite podcasters. Please credit — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 13, 2020

At an average of $15 million per year, George Kittle now becomes the NFL’s highest-paid TE, by a long shot. Before Kittle’s deal, Hunter Henry held that title with a $10,607M deal on his franchise tag. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020

Good for Kittle, who is a fellow Big 10 man after coming out of Iowa. The dude is a freak of nature on the football field.

He’s just an absolute monster when it comes to making plays, and he terrorizes defenses on a regular basis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Kittle (@gkittle46) on Jul 7, 2020 at 8:07pm PDT

Now, he’s tied to the 49ers for years to come, and he’s getting paid an absurd amount of money to do it.

You can never hate on a man for getting his cash. That’s something we’ll always love to see.

Get that money, Kittle! Get that money and ball out. That’s something I’ll always 100% support. Mad props to him.