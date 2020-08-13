Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Endorses Playing Football In The Fall

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to see football played in the fall.

Right now, the fate of college football is very much in the air during the coronavirus pandemic, but the ACC, SEC and Big 12 appear hellbent on playing. Now, the man running Georgia has come out in full support of slinging passes in the fall.

“Across the South, college football is a sacred tradition, and I want to see it played this year if we can ensure the safety of players, coaches, and staff,” Kemp tweeted in part when discussing playing football.

Across the South, college football is a sacred tradition, and I want to see it played this year if we can ensure the safety of players, coaches, and staff. (1/4) https://t.co/6kv5or223O — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 12, 2020

Based on recent discussions with university leaders and sports officials, I am confident that they are putting the health and well-being of our student athletes first. (2/4) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 12, 2020

I commend the football community for working around the clock to incorporate public health guidance and appropriate protocols as they plan for the future. (3/4) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 12, 2020

Whether you are a @universityofga Bulldog, @GeorgiaTech Yellow Jacket, or @GeorgiaSouthern Eagle, we can all agree on our love of football and desire to see athletes on the field if their safety can be secured. (4/4) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 12, 2020

I have been arguing for weeks and weeks that we need as many political leaders as possible to speak up. We just do.

In order to save football, the people running state governments and President Donald Trump need to get involved. A clear message has to be sent that we’ll be playing football.

Trump has joined the fight, and now Kemp is also taking up arms in this battle.

NEW: President Trump talks college football He says he spoke to “Trevor” and “Coach O.” “They feel safer on the field than they do walking around and doing nothing.” pic.twitter.com/iAPkhcLGlu — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 12, 2020

The Big 10 already cowered and canceled the season. It will go down as one of the darkest moments in the history of football.

It was a disgusting and disgraceful decision. We can’t allow other conferences to make the same call.

Canceling Big 10 football was disgraceful, and everyone who allowed it to happen should be fired. – It will take DECADES to fix the damage

– Billions of dollars lost

– Businesses destroyed The Big 10 caved to the mob, and now it’s time to pay the price. https://t.co/eWxNlHykxl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2020

Props to Kemp for getting involved and using his platform to help save the sport that we all love!