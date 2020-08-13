Editorial

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Endorses Playing Football In The Fall

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to see football played in the fall.

Right now, the fate of college football is very much in the air during the coronavirus pandemic, but the ACC, SEC and Big 12 appear hellbent on playing. Now, the man running Georgia has come out in full support of slinging passes in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Across the South, college football is a sacred tradition, and I want to see it played this year if we can ensure the safety of players, coaches, and staff,” Kemp tweeted in part when discussing playing football.

I have been arguing for weeks and weeks that we need as many political leaders as possible to speak up. We just do.

In order to save football, the people running state governments and President Donald Trump need to get involved. A clear message has to be sent that we’ll be playing football.

Trump has joined the fight, and now Kemp is also taking up arms in this battle.

The Big 10 already cowered and canceled the season. It will go down as one of the darkest moments in the history of football.

It was a disgusting and disgraceful decision. We can’t allow other conferences to make the same call.

Props to Kemp for getting involved and using his platform to help save the sport that we all love!