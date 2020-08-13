Hillary Clinton Won’t Rule Out Serving In Biden Administration: Report

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won’t rule out serving in presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s administration if he wins the November election, Clinton revealed in an article published Thursday.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, said that she will fundraise for the Biden-Harris campaign while advocating for organizations she thinks could enhance voter turnout and infrastructure, The 19th, a nonprofit news outlet, reported Thursday.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country,” Clinton said, according to the outlet.

“So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that,” Clinton reportedly added.

Clinton said she is optimistic about Biden’s chances and asserted that a higher voter turnout will decrease the chances of President Donald Trump sabotaging the outcome, The 19th reported. (RELATED: Kamala Harris In April 2019: ‘I Believe’ Joe Biden’s Accusers)

“I have every reason to believe that Trump is not going to go silently into the night if he loses,” Clinton said, according to the outlet. “He’s going to try to confuse us. He’s going to try to bring all kinds of lawsuits.”

Clinton reminded people to check their registrations and to document their ballots to record the vote, though states have different regulations allowing cameras into the polling place, the outlet reported.

