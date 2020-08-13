Jeff Brohm Releases Plan For Spring Football To Start February 27, Wants 2021 Season To Start In October

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm released a bold proposal for spring football and the 2021 fall season.

According to Brohm’s extremely detailed plan, spring football will start February 27 and conclude April 17 after an eight game season is played. A postseason would start May 1 and conclude May 15. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only does Brohm have a plan for spring 2021, but he also does for fall 2021! He wants the season to start in October and consist of only 10 games.

You can read the full proposal for spring football during the coronavirus pandemic below.

#Purdue coach @JeffBrohm has put together a very detailed and thoughtful proposal for spring football in the #B1G and how it would work in fall 2021. Will have more later but here’s the overview. pic.twitter.com/2hKtArzqgJ — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 13, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to this proposal from Brohm.

Look, I appreciate that Brohm clearly put a ton of time and effort into putting together a very detailed and comprehensive plan for spring football.

It’s clear that he wants to make this work, and that’s an admirable position to be in. However, let’s come back down to reality.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC will all be on a normal 2021 schedule if they make it through the fall. The Big 10 simply can’t start the fall season in 2021 in October and only play 10 games.

That’s a disaster waiting to happen, and it would only further put us behind those three conferences after the ground we already lost by canceling the fall 2020 season.

I fought like hell to save the 2020 football season for the Big 10, but I lost. That’s the reality of the situation.

I did everything I could to save the season, and I failed.

Now, it looks like I have to stop this stupid plan of spring football. It’s over, guys. End this nonsense and start focusing on fall 2021. Don’t derail the future for years to come to play spring football right now.