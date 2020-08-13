Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Signs Deal With KC To Keep Him With Team Through 2025

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has agreed to a four-year extension with the team, keeping him playing with the club through the 2025 season.

“Compensation update: Chiefs are giving Pro Bowl tight end (TE) Travis Kelce a four-year, $57 million extension that ties him to Kansas City for the next six years, per source,” ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday about the deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Chiefs’ TE agreed to stay with the team through the next six seasons, with the deal reportedly worth between $14 and $15 million per year in a new money average, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, according to NFL.com. (RELATED: Three Houston Astros Players Skipped Their Visit To The White House)

According to the report:

Turning 31 in October, Kelce had two years left on his contract with salary cap figures of $11.2 million in 2020 and $9 million in 2021. The extension will take him well into the back half of his 30s. Averaging $9.53 million on his five-year extension signed in 2016, the new deal will pay the star tight end closer in line to his worth.

Fair to say this news is going to make Chiefs fans cheer following the recent announcement that KC’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be with the team through 2031 season after signing a 10-year contract extension.

As previously reported, the superbowl MVP winning QB had two years remaining on his rookie contract and with the deal he and the Chiefs added ten more, making it a 12-year contract.