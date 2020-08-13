Luke Bryan Says Fallout After Lady Antebellum Changed The Band Name Has Been ‘A Mess’

Country star Luke Bryan weighed in on Lady Antebellum changing their band name to Lady A.

Bryan made the comments during a virtual chat on Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I don’t think they were anticipating the aftermath of being called Lady A,” Bryan said. “I can say that for years, everyone in the country music community has really referred to them as Lady A.”

Bryan claimed switching to “Lady A” was a “good option” for the band, but acknowledged the situation is now “tricky.”

“Who knows what they’ll have to figure out, but, God, what a mess in the aftermath of removing ‘antebellum,'” he added. (RELATED: Blues Singer Lady A Tells Lady Antebellum She’s ‘Not Going To Be Erased’ After Band’s Lawsuit Over Name Change)

Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, decided to change the name of the band back in June in response to protests following the death of George Floyd.

“We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day,” the band said in a statement at the time.

They chose to remove “antebellum” because the word referred to a period of time that included slavery.

After the name change, a blues singer who also goes by the name Lady A criticized the band. The country band has since filed a lawsuit over the rights of the name.