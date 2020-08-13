NCAA Executive Dan Gavitt Says 2021 March Madness Will Happen

The NCAA plans on having March Madness in 2021.

The tournament was canceled this past March because of coronavirus, but it sounds like we won’t meet the same fate this time around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

“We are going to have a tournament. It’s going to be special. We have our preferences about how we’d like to have it be, but if we have to adjust to the virus, which we don’t control, we will adjust accordingly,” NCAA Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said during a recent chat about the tournament, according to 247Sports.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

“We will absolutely do all we can do – whatever assets, whatever resources, whatever it takes – to try & give our young people the chance to play the game they love.” -2021 Selection Committee Chair @UKMitchBarnhart pic.twitter.com/8RkNHZwDj2 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 12, 2020

I’ll believe it when I see. It’s that simple. When I see it happen, then I’ll believe that March Madness is going to occur.

Until I see the Wisconsin Badgers out on the floor in the postseason, I’m not buying a single word that is said from anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

See, I’m old enough to remember when we were all told that there’d be Big 10 football in the fall. How did that turn out?

I also remember when we were told that we’d get March Madness in 2020 without fans but everything else would be fine.

We didn’t even make it to the weekend of conference tournament games.

At this point, we have no reason to believe anything we’re told without actually seeing results. If we can get through the college football season with a few conferences playing, my confidence will get a boost.

However, I’m going to need to see a lot happen before I’m sold on March Madness absolutely happening in 2021.

You can call it pessimistic. I call it realistic.