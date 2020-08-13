Jerry Jones Plans On Having Fans At Dallas Cowboys Home Games In 2020

The Dallas Cowboys plan on having fans at homes games during the 2020 season.

“The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans,” Jerry Jones said Wednesday, according to Jon Machota.

Jerry Jones: “The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans.” pic.twitter.com/vivPrAqOZS — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 12, 2020

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times at this point. I’ll believe it when I see it actually happen.

When I see fans sitting in the seats as the Cowboys and Dak Prescott play, then I’ll believe that fans will be allowed at games.

Until then, I’m not buying it at all. I’m certainly not cheering against it. I’d love to see fans at football games in 2020.

Nothing would make me happier than drunk football fans going crazy as Prescott and company do battle. However, it just doesn’t seem realistic, and we have no reason to believe it’ll happen.

I could be wrong, and I hope that I am.

