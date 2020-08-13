REPORT: Big 12 Would Welcome Back Nebraska With ‘Open Arms’

The Big 12 would reportedly welcome back the Nebraska Cornhuskers if they want to leave the Big 10.

Ever since the Big 10 canceled the 2020 football season because of coronavirus, there’s been some talk about the Cornhuskers potentially trying to play outside of the conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, B1G commissioner Kevin Warren has made it clear that’s not an option if they want to remain a member, which has led to speculation that they might bounce back to the Big 12.

Opening statement from #Huskers HC Scott Frost. “We want to play football at the University of Nebraska.” pic.twitter.com/dVxefwSPHm — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) August 10, 2020

Well, if Nebraska wants to go back to the Big 12, the conference eagerly awaits them. An unnamed Big 12 official told CBS Sports that the Cornhuskers would be welcomed back with “open arms.”

As for the fact that Nebraska left the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the Big 10, the official said, “Nobody gives a sh*t.”

I hope like hell Nebraska doesn’t leave the Big 10. We simply can’t allow them to leave. They’re one of the most historical programs in all of football.

Letting them leave would be disgraceful, and it should cost Kevin Warren his job if it happens.

Having said that, you can’t blame Nebraska for wanting to potentially leave. The Big 10 just cost them millions and millions of dollars by canceling the season.

Lincoln needs that money to survive, and the B1G stopped the community from getting it. Every single Big 10 school should look at every option on the table.

As much as I love ragging on Scott Frost and Nebraska, it’s only out of love. I don’t want them going anywhere. It’ll be a damn shame if they leave.