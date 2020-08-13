REPORT: Fox Will Lose $165.7 Million After The Big 10 And PAC-12 Cancel Football

Fox will reportedly lose a staggering amount of money with the Big 10 and PAC-12 not playing football in the fall.

According to Sportico.com, the Big 10 and PAC-12 canceling their football seasons will cost Fox $167.5 million in TV money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big 10 cancelation will account for $124.8 million of that total. Fox will now be left airing Big 12 games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 11, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

Well done, everyone! Bang up job all the way around! We canceled football in the Big 10, and Fox is about to get financially hammered because of it.

Fox always carries some of the best B1G games of the year, and the TV ratings are huge. Those ratings result in big money from advertisers.

While the PAC-12 canceling isn’t great for Fox, the B1G is where the true power lies when it comes to printing money.

The conference acts as an ATM when it comes to TV deals, and that’s all over for the rest of the year. It’s honestly shocking how bad the financial fallout will end up being once everything is calculated.

I don’t even want to think about the final numbers, but it’s going to be into the several billions.

Hopefully, we bounce back in a huge way in 2021, but at this point, I honestly have no faith in anything to go well.