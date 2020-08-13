‘She Had A Real Breakdown’: Sia Opens Up About Pal Katy Perry Feeling ‘Lost’ During Mental Health Battle

Sia opened up about her shared mental health battle with pal Katy Perry and how her friend “had a real breakdown.”

“She [Perry] had a real breakdown,” the 44-year-old singer shared about Perry with the Los Angeles Times. The piece was noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

“She’s on stage with 10 candied lollipops and clowns and dancers, selling the dream, the joy, the happiness — and that’s really hard sometimes when you’re not feeling it yourself,” she added. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 4, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

The “Chandelier” hitmaker continued, “I knew she was driven and ambitious, that was clear from the beginning. But I didn’t realize that she was so reliant on that validation for her psychological well-being.” (RELATED: Katy Perry Collapses During ‘American Idol’ Auditions Due To Propane Leak)

“She did say ‘I feel lost,'” Sia went on to share. “I think it was a big kick to her ego, but it was the best thing that could have ever happened to her, really, because now she can make music for the fun of it. Getting No. 1’s does nothing for your inside.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIA (@siamusic) on Jul 15, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

It all comes after the 35-year-old singer recently opened up with the outlet about overcoming her “darkest” days.”

“Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I’m not as flinchable,” the “Dark Horse” hitmaker shared. “I’m not untouchable or invincible, but it’s a little bit more like water off a duck’s back.”

“After being on a rocket ship and just going straight up, it was just a small change in the trajectory, but it felt seismic,” she added of the release of her 2017 album “Witness.” “It’s been two-and-a-half years of trying to find my footing. It’s so easy for me to work, work, work and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey.”

Perry continued, “We all have negative conversations going on in your head that can take the wheel. You have to take the wheel back, and I definitely did.”

“It got me out of this desperate loop of being the ‘best pop star ever,” the “Roar” hitmaker shared. “I just really want to be a human being and have the dimension of life…. [Now] I get to live life, and I get to bring life into the world. Finding the gratitude in this pain has been a real journey, but the outcome is worth it.”