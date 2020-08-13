Oddsmakers Don’t Think The Big 10 Will Play Spring Football

Oddsmakers don’t think the Big 10 has much hope to play spring football.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, spring football happening between March 21 and June 31 is at -650 and it’s at +350 for games to take place. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means oddsmakers think there’s extremely little chance that spring football occurs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pretty aggressive odds from @betonline_ag that the Big Ten won’t play any spring football games. pic.twitter.com/Q2GcKtFeYO — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) August 12, 2020

We need to end this spring football conversation before we waste any time actually trying to make it happen.

I understand that coaches and players might want to play so badly that they’ll entertain the idea, but that hardly makes it smart.

We simply can’t have players play in the spring, start training again in the summer to be ready for fall 2021 and then play an entire season again.

That’s the definition of stupidity, and we should halt the conversations at all costs. Starting in November would be one thing.

Starting in March is a galaxy brain level take.

Let’s focus on making sure we actually have a plan for fall 2021 before we do anything else.