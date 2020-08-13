Texas Schedules Football Game Against UTEP For September 12

Texas will play UTEP in football September 12.

The Longhorns tweeted out their schedule for fans to see late Thursday afternoon, and a game against UTEP had been slapped on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas had been slated to open the season against USF, but coronavirus had very different plans for the world of college football.

As I’ve said with every single team that continues to schedule games and progress towards a fall season, it’s something we should applaud and celebrate.

Football has to happen in the fall, and you’re foolish if you think otherwise. There’s no reason I’ve seen so far as to why games can’t happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT

Texas is one of the most powerful programs in the history of college athletics. The fact that they’re gearing up to play is a great sign for the fate of the season.

Is Texas vs. UTEP going to set the world of football on fire? No, but it’s still a legit game between two teams in the Lone Star State.

That’s a reason for fans to get up and excited. Given all we’ve been through over the past week in the world of college football, I’ll take whatever I can get.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT

Let’s hope Texas proceeds through the season without any issues at all. It’s time to get back to playing football, and that’s exactly what the Longhorns are going to do.