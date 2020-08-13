Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Movie ‘The Devil All The Time’

Netflix’s new movie “The Devil All the Time” looks incredibly unsettling.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Some people are just born to be buried. In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

Judging from the trailer, fans are going to be in for an incredibly dark and sinister ride in this movie, and I can’t wait. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the preview a watch below. It’ll give you goosebumps, and now the fun kind.

Yeah, this movie looks incredibly messed up, but I’m for that kind of action. As you all know, I’m a huge fan of dark and sinister stuff.

I can watch “True Detective,” “Westworld” and “Ozark” on repeat without getting bored.

When the hair on my skin starts getting raised in an unsettling way when watching a movie or TV show, then I’m having a good time!

Something tells me that we’re going to get that in spades with “The Devil All the Time” Just look at the cast for this movie!

It has Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan! That is a hell of a lineup, especially for a movie of this nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Devil All The Time Movie (@thedevilallthetime_) on Aug 10, 2020 at 7:24am PDT

Get excited because Netflix has a hit on its hands with “The Devil All the Time.” You can catch it starting September 16.

Sign me up immediately!