President Trump Announces Peace Deal Between Israel And United Arab Emirates

The United States has brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, President Donald Trump announced Thursday on Twitter.

Leaders from the three countries released a joint statement on the deal, saying it is a major step toward securing peace in the Middle East. The statement says Israel and the UAE will begin extensive cooperation on coronavirus vaccine research, as well as begin negotiations for investment, tourism and trade between the two countries.

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan express their deep appreciation to President Trump for his dedication to peace in the region and to the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to achieve it,” the joint statement says. (RELATED: US Universities Took $600 Million Tied To Islamic Nations While Forming Grade School Curricula)

The agreement also notably says Israel has agreed to relinquish its claims of sovereignty over the West Bank, a move Israel’s Arab neighbors have long pushed for.

The Trump administration announced the deal is being called the “Abraham Accord,” with Senior Adviser Jared Kushner saying “Muslims will be welcome in Israel.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also praised the decision, saying the U.S. hopes the agreement is the first of many steps toward ending 72 years of hostilities in the region.

“Today’s normalization agreement between Israel and the Emirates holds similar potential and the promise for a better day for the entire region. The United States congratulates Israel and the Emirates for their important achievement. Blessed are the peacemakers,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday morning that he expects other Muslim nations to follow the UAE’s lead.

“Things are happening that I can’t talk talk about,” he said.