Wisconsin Badgers Release Powerful Video After The Big 10 Cancels 2020 Football Season

The Wisconsin Badgers released a powerful football video after the Big 10 canceled the 2020 season.

The conference made an all-time horrific call by canceling the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic, and now we’re dealing with the fallout. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team tweeted a video about missing the Badgers playing this fall, and it’s a punch straight to the gut. Give it a watch below.

Fall won’t feel the same. But ???????? will come back… stronger. pic.twitter.com/8pkpQGbQod — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 12, 2020

I promise that I’m not crying right now. I’m definitely not sitting in my recliner at this very moment with tears in my eyes.

That video just ripped my soul out. The part about traditions and all the shots of Camp Randall hit me hard.

I’m not even going to try to hide it or lie. That video, while awesome, might have just ruined my entire day. It’s just the latest reminder of what a horrific decision the Big 10 made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

Think about how many things will be different in our lives by the time September 2021 rolls around. We’re going to feel like completely different people by the time Big 10 football returns.

It’s a terrible time to be a college football fan, but we just have to gut through it. I’ll see my Badgers whenever they’re back, and I’ll be louder than ever.

You best believe that.