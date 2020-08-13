YouTube Star Jake Paul Says FBI Raid Was Connected To Arizona Looting

YouTube star Jake Paul said in a video posted Wednesday that the FBI raid of his home was connected to his participation in looting in Arizona.

Paul commented on the rumors he had heard about the raid in a YouTube video Wednesday which has since been deleted, according to Entertainment Tonight. A portion of that video was posted on Twitter.

Jake Paul addresses FBI raid of his home. Jake says it’s “entirely related to Arizona looting situation”. He adds “There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me and my character”. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/px141xd5jX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 12, 2020

“Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened,” Paul said, according to the report. “It’s an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the sh*t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.” (RELATED: Misdemeanor Charges Against YouTuber Jake Paul Dropped Following FBI Raid Of His Home)

“That being said, when I become aware of someone around me who is doing malicious things they are immediately cut out of my life,” he reportedly added. “I don’t put up with bullsh*t, I don’t surround myself with bad people. If someone does something bad, they will be removed from my life.”

Paul’s Calabasas mansion was raided Aug. 5 by the FBI. Paul recently was charged with trespassing after he was caught attending a protest and riot in Arizona. The misdemeanor charges were dropped due to the federal investigation.

“It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed,” a statement by the police department said, Fox News reported.