Man Accused Of Assaulting Conservative Activist At UC Berkeley Arrested For Stabbing Bicyclist

A man who is facing charges for assaulting a conservative activist at the University of California at Berkeley last year was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing a man on a bicycle, Fox News reported Friday.

Zachary Greenberg, 30, was arrested Sunday after police say he stabbed a bicyclist numerous times with a pocket knife, according to Fox News. Sgt. James Goulart of the San Mateo police department said in a news release that “the victim reported that a male subject got into a physical altercation with him over an argument related to him riding his bicycle on the sidewalk.”

A car with Greenberg in the passenger seat was pulled over after the incident and Greenberg was identified by witnesses, Goulart said. The victim was then taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the report.

In February of last year, Greenberg allegedly attacked Leadership Institute field representative Hayden Williams while he was working at a Turning Point USA event on the UC Berkeley campus. A video went viral of a man punching Williams in the face multiple times. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Punching Conservative Activist At UC Berkeley Pleads Not Guilty)

LEFTIST VIOLENCE ON CAMPUS While recruiting for our @TPUSA group at UC Berkeley a leftist thug comes & assaults our activists punching him in the face & hitting him repeatedly Imagine if the attacker was wearing MAGA hat, would be national news! This is the violent left! RT! pic.twitter.com/7RjbCPUcDf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2019

The viral video got the attention of President Donald Trump, who called Williams up on stage at the 2019 CPAC conference. The president also referenced the assault when he created an executive order about free speech on college campuses, Fox News reported.

Greenberg was arrested for the 2019 assault and is free on bail. His trial is set for September. He was also released on a $35,000 bail from the stabbing incident.