‘Obviously Black Lives Matter. I Think Mine Does’: Harris Faulkner Has Questions About 3 AM Protests

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner raised questions about the point of continued protests and riots, saying, “Obviously Black Live Matter. I think mine does.”

Faulkner addressed the issue during a Friday segment of “Outnumbered” on Fox News, saying she had “a lot of questions” about what protesters thought they were accomplishing if they were still out protesting or rioting in the middle of the night after 80 days. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Yes Or No Question’: Harris Faulkner Challenges Marie Harf To Name One Republican-Led City Experiencing Violence Similar To Portland)

WATCH:

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy mentioned the continued unrest in Portland, Oregon — which has gone on mostly uninterrupted for over two months — saying that the protests had become all but indistinguishable from the riots and that the memory of George Floyd had been lost to the demands of rioters.

“I just always have this one question, and Lisa hit the nail on the head,” Faulkner replied. “I mean, obviously, black lives matter. I think mine does.”

But then Faulkner asked why anyone with a legitimate point to protest was allowing the message to be co-opted.

“But if you are out at 3:00 in the morning, what are you, as a person of color, caught up in so much of the stuff?” she asked. “You could be hurt, anything could happen. Why don’t you protest at 3:00 in the afternoon? What are you doing at 3:00 am that’s going to make your life better than at 3:00 pm if it hasn’t worked in 80 days? I have a lot of questions.”