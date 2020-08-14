Country Legend Charlie Daniels Receives Honors From Tennessee Senate

Country legend Charlie Daniels was honored by the Tennessee Senate with a state resolution remembering his life’s work following his death last month. He was 83.

"We celebrate the life of Charlie Daniels, even as we mourn his passing, and reflect fondly upon his impeccable character and indelible legacy as one of the greatest and most enduring country music artists of his generation," state resolution SJR 8011 read, per FOX17.

"We express our sympathy and offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Daniels," the resolution added.

The Country Music Hall of Famer and longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry died July 6 at Summit Medical Center in Nashville after suffering a stroke.

During a memorial service held last month in his home state of Tennessee, Daniels received military honors, complete with a flyover of Army Blackhawk helicopters. His family, wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels Jr., were also presented American flags by Tennessee’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes.

As previously reported, Daniels, who’s best known for his hit “Devil Went Down To Georgia,” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016, he earned nine gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums during his career. His religious recordings also earned him several dove awards.