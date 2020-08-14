D.C. Police Arrest 41 People Who ‘Engaged In Rioting Behavior’ Overnight

Forty-one people were arrested amid Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C. overnight Thursday, according to police.

The arrests came as a result of fires set intentionally as well as destroyed property, the 3d watch commander said according to WJLA. The Special Operations Division (SOD) made the arrests.

“Yes, MPD did make numerous arrests last night but only of those that were engaged in rioting behaviors,” the D.C. police department tweeted. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Totally Shuts Down Nation’s Capital On Independence Day)

There is a difference between peaceful protestors & individuals destroying property or setting fires. Yes, MPD did make numerous arrests last night but only of those that were engaged in rioting behaviors. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 14, 2020

The department confirmed on Twitter that 41 individuals were arrested, adding that while it facilitates “daily peaceful demonstrations,” officers “have a responsibility to take action” when things turn to rioting. The people were arrested “for Felony Rioting & Assault on Police Officer offenses,” according to the D.C. police department.

MPD announces arrests have been made in Felony Rioting & Assault on Police Officer offenses that occurred overnight. Arrest info: https://t.co/DiOMycLiBO Release: https://t.co/APQ2la5gky pic.twitter.com/YXTpHAUSsS — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 14, 2020

D.C. has been one of the many areas around the country to see Black Lives Matter protests and rioting since the death of George Floyd in March. BLM protesters marched to let the public know they are still here, according to ABC 7.