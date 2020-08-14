‘Slaughter In Our Streets’: US Attorney Steps In To Give Gunman Who Crippled Philadelphia Store Owner 14 Years In Prison

A Philadelphia gunman who wounded a deli store owner in a shooting with an AK-47 that took place in 2018 has been sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison.

Jovaun Patterson, 31, pleaded guilty to federal attempted robbery and weapons charges back in December of 2018, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The federal charges were brought against him after Patterson pleaded guilty to assault and robbery charges in exchange for a sentence of 3.5 years to 10 years in state prison.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain claimed the sentence was an example of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner offering “sweetheart deals to violent defendants.”

McSwain claimed the district attorney’s original plea deal with Patterson “sent a message that violent crime has little consequences.” McSwain also claimed the way Krasner handled the case was “symbolic of a larger catastrophe” in Philadelphia, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Hero Shoots Armed Robber In Epic Video)

Patterson was caught on tape shooting deli store owner Mike Poeng during an attempted robbery.

McSwain claimed Patterson could have been walking free soon due to the plea deal cut with Krasner.

“Local authorities had literally bent over backwards to literally give him a break,” he said, according to 6ABC.

McSwain said this case is indicative of the increasing gun violence in the city.

“Last weekend alone 25 people in the city were shot. This slaughter in our streets has largely been met with indifference,” McSwain said, according to 6ABC.