Marge Simpson From ‘The Simpsons’ Responds To Trump Adviser Jenna Ellis Comparing Cartoon Character To Kamala Harris

“The Simpsons” character Marge Simpson responded to comments made by one of President Donald Trump’s senior advisers.

Marge’s response was shared on “The Simpsons” official Twitter account Friday after Trump adviser Jenna Ellis compared Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’s voice to the animated mom’s voice.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” the character said. “Lisa said she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” she added. “I teach my children not to name-call Jenna.” (RELATED: ‘You’re Not A Journalist, You’re An Activist’: Jenna Ellis Fires Back At Brian Stelter Over Trump CNN Threat)

“I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it,” Marge concluded.

Ellis first made the apparent jab at Harris during Biden’s first campaign event with the California senator after announcing she would be his choice to be his running mate.

Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail. https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 14, 2020

“Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson,” Ellis tweeted.

Ellis responded back to Marge and “The Simpsons” creators on her personal Twitter.

“Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail,” Ellis wrote.