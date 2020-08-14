Michigan State Will Let Students Play Intramural Sports After The Big 10 Cancels Football

Michigan State believes it’s safe enough for students to play intramural sports.

According to Outkick, a message was sent to students announcing that the school is “planning to offer IM Sports activities to the fullest extent possible as permitted by University health officials.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ross Winter, MSU’s assistant director of recreational sports and fitness services, told Outkick that the school will have intramural sports other than flag football during the coronavirus pandemic.

So, let me get this straight. It’s not safe enough for us to play football in the Big 10, but it’s safe enough for most intramural sports to take place?

Have we lost our damn minds? Who is making these decisions? How is it safe enough for intramural basketball and other sports, but we can’t have real football?

The people running the Big 10 are absolute clowns, and this is just the latest example. We’re about to pack college campuses with students, and everyone is cool with it.

However, football is apparently way too dangerous to play. The logic behind these decisions make less than zero sense.

I hope the students at MSU have some fun. At least they get to play, unlike the scholarship athletes who busted their backs to get ready for the season.