‘It’s Idiotic And It’s Killing People’: Mika Brzezinski Criticizes Trump For Saying Biden Is Wrong

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Friday that President Donald Trump’s “ditzy, stupid, botched response” to coronavirus was killing people.

Brzezinski made the comments during “Morning Joe” where she attacked Trump for saying that Biden was wrong to call for a nationwide mask mandate. (RELATED: ‘Unspeakably Vile’: Joe Scarborough Blasts Trump For Suggesting Biden Would ‘Hurt God’)

WATCH:

Brzezinski began by playing a clip of Biden, who said Thursday that the United States should impose a nationwide mandate for masks, saying that “for the next three months at a minimum,” all Americans should wear masks when they go outside.

She then pivoted to Trump’s response, showing a clip of him saying, “At every turn Biden has been wrong about the virus, ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left wing Politics before facts and evidence. Sleepy Joe opposed both the China and the Europe travel bans, you know that. He opposed the China travel ban that I instituted early and the Europe —”

“Just get out of this,” Brzezinski interrupted the clip then, adding, “I mean, this is just — the president just lied four times in a row. And I just cut it short because we don’t need to hear him lying. He says Joe Biden has been wrong every step of the way. Was he wrong in January when he penned an opinion piece for USA Today warning of a coming pandemic?”

Brzezinski failed to note that in that USA Today piece, Biden had opposed the travel bans exactly as Trump said that he did, calling them “reactionary.”

She continued to criticize the president, saying, “And while you might be keeping the testing numbers down, by slowing down testing, which is just utter stupidity, talk about ditzy, talk about a ditzy, stupid, botched response to a pandemic that is killing tens of thousands of people, over 160,000 right now, this is on you. Many of those deaths, Mr. President, are on you and your terrible response to this virus. Obviously a terrible response.”

Brzezinski went on to repeat the false claim that Trump had told people they could prevent the spread of coronavirus by “injecting Clorox into your body” and criticize him for saying that children didn’t get the disease.

“You’re wrong. There’s no one who has been more wrong than you on this, and you’re the President of the United States,” Brzezinski concluded. “And your botched response to this is leading to you losing so badly that you pathetically have to cheat like a sixth grader looking at the paper next to him during a test.”